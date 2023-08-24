F1 Zandvoort, Leclerc seeks consistency from Ferrari

Charles Leclerc no longer believes in the predictions of the vigil. He no longer believes why on this one Ferrari he’s been on it since February and too many times his impressions have reversed – one way or the other – within 24 hours. The clearest example was the one that accompanied the Scuderia fans to the summer break: at the Hungaroring – theoretically favorable circuit – the SF-23s suffered and were the fourth force, finishing one minute behind Max Verstappen; in Spa, on the other hand, Leclerc halved the disadvantage, finishing on the podium and surrendering only to the supremacy of Red Bull.

Leclerc’s words

What is the real Ferrari? This is the question that Maranello is also asking: “I’m really happy to be back. I mean, I love holidays and it was really nice to spend some time with my family and friends, but on the other hand, I miss racing, so I’m happy to be back“, these are the words of Leclerc to the newspapers, including that of FormulaPassion. “Honestly, I don’t want to dwell too much on the characteristics of the circuitbecause we’ve had some races where we expected things that didn’t happen. We are not very constant and it is precisely on this that we must concentratebecause even the characteristics of the track itself are no longer so representative“.

The goals for Zandvoort

“Short-term goals aren’t that exciting. However, we must focus on short-term goals to achieve long-range ones, which is to back to winning races. For now, I think the short-term goal is to improve our consistency“.

“If you look at the first part of the season, you see how McLaren, Mercedes, Aston Martin and ourselves have been quite inconsistent. In one race McLaren is leading, in another Mercedes or us“, he concluded. “If we can find what we have in the car that gives us consistency and allows us to always be on top, that will give us a big advantage over the other teams. That’s what we need to focus on right now. And then of course we need to focus on overall performance to try and close the gap to Red Bull. But that will come a little later“.