The Q1 of the British Grand Prix was quite chaotic, both for the wet asphalt on which the session began, and for the red flag displayed just over three minutes from the end due to the stop on the track of Kevin Magnussen’s Haas. With the track drying out during the stoppage, the last lap allowed by the time remaining would be the one to choose the fifteen drivers who would advance to Q2.

Clearly the two standard bearers of Ferrari are also back on track, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, although they were respectively third and fourth in the provisional standings. Unexpectedly, some misunderstandings arose between the Prancing Horse riders, which were promptly caught by the international directors via team radio broadcasts. At first Sainz did not like the request – however granted – to step aside to let his teammate pass, as per previous agreements: “It’s a bit unfair what you asked me to do there, it made me lose tire temperature. Plus I’m more at risk. I’m fourth, he’s third.” Subsequently Leclerc did not appreciate the maneuver of the Spaniard, who overtook him in the agitated stages that preceded the decisive lap: “Bravo Carlos, congratulations. Nice overtaking at the last corner…”.

Leclerc’s version

“Nothing major happened”he began Charles Leclerc about the episode with the box mate, adding: “What happened in the pitlane was expected, because we always try to get the cars out at the same time, to then manage them in the best possible way. Then on the track we found ourselves a bit tight on times and it was difficult to understand if we would be able to start the lap before the checkered flag”.

The Monegasque continued: “Carlos decided to overtake which is not ideal and we will discuss it. But still this action had no influence on qualifying and it’s not a problem. Of course I understand that, with the adrenaline rush what’s in the car you don’t know if you’ll make it, but his radio team was quite useless“. Sainz confirmed to journalists the moment of tension experienced in the cockpit for fear of taking the checkered flag and admitted that this weekend – as per previous agreements – it would be Leclerc who would stay ahead on the track.