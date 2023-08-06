A cold shower

In 2022 at the beginning of the season Charles Leclerc had had the illusion of having at his disposal what he called “the beast” at the end of the Australian Grand Prix in reference to the steamrolling weekend of his Ferrari F1-75 with which he took the pole position, the victory and the fastest lap in the final race, the third fastest lap in a consecutive race at the beginning of 2022 after those achieved in Bahrain and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The triumphant beginning of the Leclerc-Ferrari pairing had its first setback a Imola where Red Bull showed up with a decidedly lighter RB18 following a not indifferent slimming cure. Already in the Sprint Leclerc had to bow to Verstappen although the Dutchman had lost the race lead at the start. In the race, then, a mistake at the Variante Alta transformed a third place into a sixth place finish. From that weekend on, only one victory came for Leclerc, in Austria.

The results achieved at the beginning of 2022, however, are ‘sufficient’ to make the podiums of this 2023 not so satisfactory: “Beautiful I didn’t enjoy them. The memory of 2022 is too fresh. We must not settle for a second or third place, Ferrari deserves to win and we must lead them to win”declared Charles Leclerc interviewed by The Corriere della Sera.

Mattia Binotto had declared that the Maranello engineers had “very clear” where to intervene to solve the reliability problems that frustrated Leclerc’s world championship dreams in 2022. For this reason, in view of 2023, there was great confidence among the men in red that they had a great opportunity in their hands to complete the work left in half in the last season. This was not the case and Leclerc admitted that the feeling of not having a title car in his hands emerged immediately: “In the first laps of the tests there was a strange feeling, something was wrong with the balance. But only later did I discover that performance was also lacking.”