Leclerc and Sainz towards 2024

There Ferrari is preparing on the snow for the 2024 World Championship. Having archived a year lacking in satisfaction but on the verge of a season that promises at least an approach to Red Bull, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are in the Dolomites, between relaxation and athletic preparation.

Leclerc's entertainment

The first to reach the Dolomites was Leclerc, who had fun on bobsleighs and tried his hand at cross-country skiing, with mixed results: the Monegasque, in a self-deprecating manner, also published some photos of his falls, provoking the hilarity of followers and those who make this sport a profession, like the reigning World Cup champion Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, who proposed to give skiing lessons to the Monegasque.

Sainz struggling with ski mountaineering

After having followed the sporting feat of his father, fresh winner of his fourth Dakar, as a privileged spectator, Sainz completely changed climate and panorama, training in the mountains, as he is now accustomed to doing.

The Spaniard reached the Dolomites on Sunday 21 January, and immediately took to his skis to fine-tune his athletic condition in view of his return to the slopes. The Ferrari driver threw himself into a tough one yesterday climb of three hours of ski mountaineering and has given an appointment to the fans for an ever closer return to the track: the tests will be in Bahrain from 21 to 23 February, the first race weekend will be from 29 February to 2 March, again in Sakhir.