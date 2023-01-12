As has been the case for some years now, i test permits from the Formula 1 teams are limited and this season they will be for just 3 days before the start of the world championship and have been scheduled in Sakhir between 23 and 25 February, just a week before the debut race, also in Bahrain . It goes without saying that the drivers will have very little time to regain confidence with the single-seaters of the top motoring category, given that they haven’t been in the car since last November. To overcome these limitations, teams can organize test sessions with old single-seaters, which can serve as training for their drivers.

As already happened last year, the Ferrari for the month of January it has arranged some days on the track for the regular drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainzbut also for the reserves of the Italian team, i.e Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzmann, who also this season will be the driver designated to compete in the two free practice sessions on the race weekends, which are mandatory by regulation. This was reported by the online edition of The Gazzetta dello Sportwhich he indicated in Fiorano the site of the tests, which will last three days: one each dedicated to Leclerc and Sainz and the other divided equally between Giovinazzi and Shwartzmann. Everyone will get on the SF-21, the single-seater that finished third in the 2021 Formula 1 world championship.

Finally, as is known, the new Ferrari for 2023 will be presented in Maranello on February 14th.