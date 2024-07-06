The choice of the Maranello team

There rain shuffled the cards a bit in FP3 of the British Grand Prix, which ended with a one-two for Mercedes ahead of the ‘usual’ Lando Norris, very close to the W15s of Russell and Hamilton. Compared to yesterday, Leclerc and Sainz sat at the table with the same ‘hand’.

Both the Monegasque and the Spanish, in fact, have decided to start the day today with the Ferrari SF24 in ‘Imola’ versiontherefore without the evolutionary package introduced in Barcelona which caused the return of the bouncing phenomenon in fast corners.

Yesterday Leclerc took part in Friday’s free practice with the Ferrari equipped with the latest updates, while Sainz, instead, with the one used by both in the FP3 finished fourth by the Spaniard and sixth by the Monegasque.