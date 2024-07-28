A complex race

Despite starting from pole position thanks to Max Verstappen’s penalty, Ferrari knew it would be difficult to convert Saturday’s good result into a victory. Charles Leclerc fought tooth and nail as usualmanaging to maintain first position after the start – something that is far from a given at Spa-Francorchamps – but then had to surrender to Lewis Hamilton on the third lap.

The Monegasque then finished in fourth placebeing overtaken by George Russell’s strategy and a nice move by Oscar Piastri on lap 36 on the outside of Les Combes. The Monegasque has few regrets, the feeling is that he did his best with the SF-24. Leclerc remains in third place in the drivers’ championship, with a 10-point advantage over Piastri and 101 points behind leader Max Verstappen.

Leclerc’s words

“What happened is very simple, we weren’t fast enough. It seemed to me that we were the fourth car todaywe expected McLaren and Red Bull, but Mercedes was faster than expected. And in a normal race, on a dry track, keeping them behind is very difficult. We did a good job to keep Max and Lando behind, but 4th place was the maximum that we could hope for today. We thought we were on par with Mercedes, and instead they had an advantage. For this reason I do not consider the result positive, it went worse than expected.

I thought McLaren had a huge advantage in pace, but today it was less visible. Unfortunately we are the fourth force. The top three keep changing, but we are there, at most on par with Mercedes. The strategy? We did well to align ourselves with the others, I understand the team’s point of view. You can do whatever you want in terms of tactics, but you will always lose positions because we are not fast enough. Bouncing? There was a little more at the end of the race because we were pushing at high speed and obviously there were more problems. I am very disappointed with this result.”