Ferrari makes history at Le Mans

50 years after his last appearance in the top class and 58 since his last success in the premier class Ferrari has returned to make the big voice in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Scuderia from Maranello won in the Hypercar class, the most important, with the 499P #51 driven by James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi.

The Hypercar project was strongly desired by the president John Elkann and the manager Antonello Coletta together with the ‘father’ of the 499P Ferdinando Cannizzo shaped in less than a year a team capable of immediately hitting the pole position and the podium on their return to the top class of the WEC World Endurance Championship at Sebring in Florida in March. Three months later, the most coveted success arrived, a prestigious victory that brought the spotlight back to Ferrari, once again giving great prestige to this legendary brand.

The emotion of John Elkann

“We waited 50 years to come back, it is an extraordinary adventure for all of us Ferraristi – said the president of the Prancing Horse – Ferrari demonstrated at Le Mans with the 499P that they give their all, their best and demonstrate how a cohesive group of great experience, but also of great talent, has managed not only to become competitive again, but also to win after 50 years”.

“Undoubtedly Antonello Coletta with Amato Ferrari and with all the people who work with them have demonstrated this great passion that we have at Ferrari – added John Elkann – passion that was felt everywhere not only among those who managed to be here at Le Mans, but among all those who love motorsport. The best thing in life is when you can live dreams“concluded the number one of Ferrari who was able to experience firsthand the success of the Prancing Horse in the endurance race that is the emblem of motoring.