Ferrari has signed an agreement with Enel X for the construction of a photovoltaic plant to serve a new Renewable Energy Community (REC) in the Municipalities of Fiorano Modenese and Maranello.

The Ferrari Energy Community will be the first industrial type ever promoted and supported in Italy by a company for the benefit of its local area. The project calls for the installation of a photovoltaic system of approximately 1 MWp by December 2023, on a currently unused 10,000 m2 plot of land owned by the Casa and adjacent to the Fiorano Circuit, whose energy will be entirely made available to the local community.

Every type of public or private entity in Fiorano and Maranello will be able to take part in the REC promoted by Ferrari: citizens, institutions, businesses and factories will be able to use the energy generated by the new plant and will also be able to play the role of producer of renewable energy. By installing or connecting additional photovoltaic systems, for example on the roofs of public buildings or homes, it will be possible to maximize the benefits for the community and the territory.

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

The Renewable Energy Community, which will be powered by Enel X’s renewable energy production solutions using single-axis trackers and very high-performance double-sided photovoltaic panels, will have a significant environmental and socio-economic impact.

From an environmental point of view, the sharing of renewable energy at zero kilometer reduces CO2 emissions and avoids wasting energy in the distribution phase. In particular, the new Fiorano plant will generate an average annual production of approximately 1,500 MWh for 20 years, avoiding approximately 450 tons of CO2 emissions per year. Economically and socially, the energy community will enable its members to make tangible savings on their energy bills.

“Sustainability is a priority for us. We want to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2030, of course, but we don’t hide our ambition to inspire wider change”, says Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. “The Ferrari Energy Community is concrete evidence of the possible synergy between an industry and the community in which it operates and a model that can bring important benefits to the Italian energy system. Due to its scalability and replicability, it can accelerate the decarbonisation process, while reducing the cost of energy for citizens and businesses”.

The Renewable Energy Community is another project promoted and developed by Ferrari in line with a sustainability strategy based on a scientific approach and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. For example, in 2022 the company installed a 1 MW fuel cell system and a 450 kWp photovoltaic system at the Maranello site, to which panels will be added for a further 2 MW in 2023.

Ferrari has also adopted numerous innovations promoted by the employees themselves for a more efficient use of energy and materials during the production process. Over the course of 2022, the various initiatives implemented within the plants have led to a reduction of approximately 5% in energy consumption for each vehicle produced.