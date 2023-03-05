Open challenge

“We don’t think the Red Bulls are impregnable today. I think a week ago some media suggested that maybe it was all over already. We do not currently believe this to be the case. We would like to prove it this afternoon”. They are the words of JockClearcollected from the site Autosport.com, to give new impetus to the hopes of Ferrari fans as the ‘X’ hour awaited by Formula 1 enthusiasts around the world for months is approaching. This afternoon, at 4.00 pm Italian time, the Bahrain GP will finally get underway and the 2023 season will come to life, after a very long winter made up of hopes, assumptions, hypotheses and tests. The collective feeling that has emerged since last week that Red Bull are the team to beat was confirmed in qualifying. But compared to the fears of the eve Ferrari proved to be less distant from the reigning champions of how much tests and free practice they had let us guess.

Strategy game

Paradoxically, the choice of the red pit wall not to let Charles Leclerc compete in the last attempt in Q3, giving up the direct battle for pole position to guarantee himself a more effective strategy in the race, seems to have increased the team’s confidence in the potential of the SF-23. Clear himself, who is also Leclerc’s ‘coach’ who helps him perfect his driving style, has tried to quantify the margin of the RB19s, providing figures that are anything but irrecoverable. “Where do they have an advantage over us? They have a tenth and a half in qualifying – said the 59-year-old British engineer – at the moment we don’t know anything else. But in the race I think we can stay with them“. It will be very important tactical situation which will be created as a result of the strategies. In fact, at the start the two Red Bulls will be in front and the two reds immediately behind, with the unknown factor of Fernando Alonso and the two Mercedes. Breaking Verstappen and Perez’s 1-2 right away could be very important to put the low wall of Milton Keynes under pressure.

Mercedes and Aston Martin interested spectators

“If we can fight Perez in the first stint – added Clear again – then I think we can chase Max for the rest of the race. I think we can do battle“. A particularly competitive Ferrari in terms of race pace would be an interesting surprise for the opponents. Both Helmut Marko, on the Red Bull front, and George Russell, in Mercedes, have indicated how Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin is more insidious on long runs. It is no coincidence that the Brackley team is convinced that the two RB19s will compete in a separate race and that the real battle will be to get on the third step of the podium. Evidently, however, in the red box there is the conviction of being able to come up with some ace capable of keeping at a distance the dangers brought by cars powered by the Brixworth power unit.