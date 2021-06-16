At a fashion show in Maranello, the home of Ferrari, the car brand recently introduced its first clothing collection. It is a striking step in a new direction for the Italian brand.











Until now, Ferrari car brand was mainly known for its fast, luxurious cars. But the brand now wants to expand that image. In hometown Maranello, the Italians are planning to open a restaurant with Michelin chef Massimo Bottura at the helm. And they also infiltrate the fashion world, with a first full collection. They even aim to get about ten percent of their profits from the sale of clothing and accessories in the coming years.

Racecar-red

For their first fashion collection, Ferrari brought in Rocco Iannone, previously a designer at Armani. The Italian created a line of clothing and accessories that radiate the same luxury and class as the cars of the brand. Think silk shirts decorated with the Ferrari logo, or a large leather handbag in race car red.

The clothing line should complement those who already drive Ferrari and want to be completely dressed in the style of his sporty four-wheeler. Or a welcome alternative for those who do not have the 240,000 euros for such a car, but still want to get a piece of the brand. ,,If you drive a Ferrari, you will find our collection fantastic. But we also want to appeal to a larger, especially younger audience,” said Nicola Boari, Ferrari’s director of brand diversification.

© Ferrari



“We want to appeal to both men and women,” adds designer Iannone. Most items in the collection can even be worn by all genders. The Italian also paid a lot of attention to the fabrics and materials. In addition to leather, silk and nylon are often reviewed. ,,We mostly used technical ‘high performance’ fabrics, and gave them a haute couture touch.”

The clothing collection will be on sale in Ferrari’s new flagship store in Maranello and in some of the clothing stores that the brand will soon open in Milan, Miami and Los Angeles. The prices vary from about 200 euros for a T-shirt to about 3000 euros for a jacket. Everything is for sale in sizes XXXS to XXXL. It has not yet been announced whether the items will also be for sale via the Ferrari webshop.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.