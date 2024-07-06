Red crisis

In a weekend that already seemed to have incontrovertibly certified the evident problems on the updates brought to the SF-24 – not coincidentally not used in the ‘hot’ phase of the weekend – Ferrari continues its difficult period in qualifying. Charles Leclerc was in fact sensationally eliminated in Q2 of the British GPleaving only Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari to compete for pole in the key phase of Saturday.

The Monegasque was at risk of being cut for the entire session but in the final lap he seemed to have the pace needed to at least get into the top 10. Instead, a slight mistake made at Copsealso caused by the enormous difficulty that the #16 is finding in controlling the car with ease, left him out of the game.

How far is Monaco?

Certifying Ferrari’s dark moment is the fact that In front of Leclerc, cars that were on paper decidedly inferior were positionedsuch as the two Aston Martins of Alonso and Stroll, Albon’s Williams and even a ‘customer’ team like Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas.

The 11th position on the grid guarantees the winner of the Monaco GP the possibility of fighting tomorrow at least for the points zonebut it seems difficult to aspire to anything more than this. On May 26, less than two months ago, Leclerc fulfilled his dream of winning in the Principality. Today that day seems to belong to another geological era.