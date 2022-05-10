A Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta of 2017 with only 259 kilometers to the assets was sold on the American site Bring a Trailer for an insane amount of 5.3 million dollars, amounting to just over 5 million euros. It is the all-time record in terms of sales value for the popular auction site, and is one of the most expensive LaFerrari ever.

After a war of relaunches, the auction ended on May 9, obtaining this extraordinary value, even considering that this model specifically was produced on a circulation of 210 copies, of which only 200 reached customers. The figure of 5 million euros is monstrous, above all because it is a purchase by a private individual in a place, the online one, where no one imagined, until a few years ago, that certain heights would be reached. Bring A Trailer can now boast of having a pedigree that gradually marches towards the record size of prestigious auction houses such as RM Sotheby’s and Bonhams.

In the past, a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta had been sold for over $ 8 million, therefore much more than the model we are talking about in this article, but in that case the car was put up for sale for charitable purposes. It is therefore another ’round’. It is certainly a car that today cannot be considered ‘affordable’ without spending a few million.

The car sold for 5 million euros is colored Racing red and had been delivered to The Collection of Coral Gables, Florida. It was later registered in Ohio before being recently acquired by the latest seller. The car is finished in black leather and Alcantara upholstery with red accents, and the power comes from a 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 mated to an electric motor, for a factory rated output of 950 horsepower. Those who bought the car also obtained a “Certificate for special series vehicles” signed by Ferrari.