The 2021 championship represented a kind of small but significant redemption for the Scuderia Ferrari, author of a much more positive world championship than the one that ended the previous season. While waiting to understand what will be the developments of a 2022 that represents an unknown factor for all the teams, the Maranello house can in the meantime archive a year characterized by five podiums and two poles overall, it was worth the third place in the constructors’ standings. Although the victory was still missing for both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the hope of the Cavallino is to be able to close the gap from Red Bull and Mercedes in 2022, perhaps making the most of the new features of the new technical regulation.

A scenario therefore full of optimism, also felt by Ted Kravitz, journalist for Sky Sports UK. The latter, during a program of the British broadcaster, in fact remarked on some rumors that Ferrari would like to be even more competitive next season, thus commenting on his thoughts on the world championship that will start in Bahrain in March: “I am hearing a lot of positive aspects and rumors from Ferrari – said the 47-year-old a few minutes after the analysis of the controversial Abu Dhabi GP – the engine is running fine and they say that the car looks much more aggressive than it has been in any of the recent Ferraris we have seen in the last two or three years ”.

A concept also supported by another member of the editorial team of Sky Sports F1, who also boasts a past as a pilot in the Circus: Karun Chandhok. The 37-year-old Indian, now a pundit for the same channel, in fact offered a more in-depth analysis on the upcoming Ferrari future, focusing mainly on the development of the power unit: “I had a couple of conversations just before Christmas – he added – and they were very optimistic because they feel they did great progress with the engine. They are returning not quite on par with Honda and Mercedes, but not even a million miles behind and are confident they can do well. On top of that, last season they were able to concentrate a lot of resources on the chassis, but they weren’t able to fight for the title. However, they are very optimistic that they will find themselves in a position to be able to fight right from the start of the season ”.