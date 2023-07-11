Ferrari does not want to define it as a prototype, or even as a production car. Simply, it is a unique model: let’s talk about the KC23avant-garde one-off, elegant and designed for use on the track, designed and styled by the Centro Stile of the Maranello house under the direction of Flavio Manzoni for a customer “very imaginative, passionate and extremely demanding”.

488 GT3 EVO inspiration

This unique supercar combines the power of the 488 GT3 EVO with revolutionary aerodynamics: given the extreme nature of its V8 biturbo enginechassis and set-up, as mentioned, the KC23 was designed exclusively for non-competitive use on the track. “The KC23 will immediately take its place among the Ferrari design classics – says the Prancing Horse – Elegant and sinuous when stationary, with a simple push of the starter button it reveals aerodynamic racing characteristics”. As mentioned, the car is based on the 488 GT3 Evo from 2020, despite the fact that compared to the original sports car it has glass surfaces, optical groups and more generally revisited lines.

Distinctive design

The distinctive element of this one-off are certainly the vertical opening doors, like those of the LaFerrari. In addition, the light clusters have been redesigned both front and rear, while a dynamic methacrylate light blade inspired by the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo concept car has been installed at the rear. Finally, the bodywork was covered in Gold Mercury, specially developed color that changes in sunlight and combines perfectly with the eye-catching exterior and racing interior of this KC23.

Racing cockpit

And let’s end with the interiors, which in fact maintained the same essential structure of the racing car, with the exception of the door panels and the passenger side dashboard trim. The button-lined steering wheel and rocker switch panel are a typical feature of endurance racing, while the tailor-made bucket seats upholstered in Alcantara they give the passenger compartment an elegant look that integrates perfectly with the urban one of the exteriors. The KC23 will make its first public appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in the UK from 13-16 July, before being exhibited at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello from 1 August to 2 October.