The most popular Italian sportsman of the moment decided to visit the headquarters of the most prestigious Italian car manufacturer ever. Protagonists of this story: the tennis player Jannik Sinner and Ferrari's headquarters in Maranello. Before resuming training in Spain in view of the new year, the number 4 in the ATP tennis rankings took some free time to spend half a day in the heart of the Motor Valley, in Maranello precisely, where between an assembly line and the other was welcomed by the CEO Benedetto Vigna.

Debut on the track

After a long factory tour which also included a visit to the Classics Department, Sinner was able to enjoy a ride aboard the SF90 Spider Assetto Fiorano with the Head of Testing Raffaele De Simone, and was also the protagonist of his track debut behind the wheel Of SF90Spider and of Thoroughbred. “It was the first time for me, it was a beautiful emotion – his words at the end of the driving experience on the track – On both the SF90 Spider and the Purosangue I felt enveloped by the car, as if it were an extension of my body. A bit like the racket: only significantly bigger”.

Passion for engines

The one for engines, Formula One included, is a passion that Sinner has always had within himself. Above all for family reasons, as told by the Italian tennis player himself: “It was my father and my grandfather who passed it on. I have always watched races with them since I was a child. But then, when I started winning in tennis, there was a problem overlap, because if you reach the final of a tournament you play on Sunday, the same day as the grand prix. So today it happens that I look at them afterwards.”

The beauty of sound

One of the stops on the factory tour that Sinner appreciated most was the one relating to the assembly lines. “When I'm behind the wheel, the detail that gives me the most emotion is the sound. And the sound of a Ferrari is always something unique – concluded the blue tennis player – But here in Maranello I was struck by seeing the attention that is put into every detail that makes each Ferrari unique, be it a livery, a seat or even a stitching. Just as it was nice to notice the sense of belonging that those who work here feel: it's as if you were honored to be part of a brand that has written the history of a sport. And not only“.