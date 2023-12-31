Ferrari-Estrella Galicia, it's goodbye

Yesterday, Ferrari formalized the conclusion of the three-year relationship that linked it to its partner team Estrella Galicia, a Spanish brewery that arrived in Maranello thanks to the arrival of Carlos Sainz in 2021 and which advertised its non-alcoholic product.

The agreement with Asahi Europe & International

The Prancing Horse from next January 1st will be linked by an agreement with the largest Japanese beer and soft drink production company, the Asahi. This is not an indiscretion, but official news from a year ago (January 16, 2023): “Ferrari SpA has signed a multi-year agreement with Asahi Europe & International Ltd, which will become effective starting from 1 January 2024, thanks to which one of its non-alcoholic brands will appear on the Scuderia Ferrari F1 single-seaters and on the Ferrari Challenge cars.”

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0 ?

Just browse the portfolio of brands held by Asahi to find out Peroni Nastro Azzurro among the most prestigious brands. Founded in 1846 in Vigevano, the company was autonomous until 1988, when it was acquired by the French Danone, then passing to the Belgians Anheuser-Busch InBev and by 2016 to the Japanese of Asahi.

It will therefore most likely be the non-alcoholic brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0 to take over Estrella Galicia 0.0 as team partner of Maranello, replicating the non-alcoholic beer scheme.

A further clue could come from the site https://www.pnapartnerships.com/which indicates the imminent arrival of a site dedicated to the commercial collaboration between the two brands.