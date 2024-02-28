SF-24, are you the anti Red Bull?

Who can challenge – and maybe even beat – Red Bull from time to time? This is the big question with which Formula 1 approaches the first GP of the season, in Bahrain. Tests last week had suggested that the main contender it could be Ferrariwhich appeared more competitive than McLaren and Aston Martin and even the enigmatic Mercedes, whose work program was, however, difficult to evaluate.

An unexpected endorsement for the redhead came directly from Milton Keynes, from the usually pungent man Helmut Marko. The Austrian consultant made no secret of believing that Red Bull and Max Verstappen are favorites for the title also in 2024, but he recognized the work done in Maranello and the potential of the SF-24, particularly on the flying lap. Qualifying, even in the last two seasons, has always been the strong point of the reds and in particular of Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc the strongest in qualifying

“Our goal is the fourth world title – said Marko, as reported by the Austrian site Kleine Zeitung – this is clear and the package is the right one. Max has become even better, if that's possible. The Ferrari? She got closer – however, the 80-year-old manager from Graz conceded – in qualifying they are perhaps even on par with us. This is also the strength of Leclerc, who is perhaps the best qualifier. On a track like Monte Carlo it becomes difficult if you don't start from the front“.

The possibility that Red Bull wins fewer races than in 2023 therefore it is taken into consideration by the leaders of the Austrian team: “I don't expect the same dominance as last year – concluded Marko – although the world title is clearly achievable. This would put Max in a position where there are only Schumacher and Hamilton ahead of him [in realtà anche Fangio, n.d.r.] and it took them much longer to reach these records”.