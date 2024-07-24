Mattia Binotto’s announcement at Audi has given rise to more than fantastic hypotheses about the fact (above all) that Ferrari is about to empty: everyone is ready to follow their former boss to Ingolstadt.

But why should this happen? It’s true: Enrico Cardile left Maranello to head for Aston Martin. And the Scuderia, without going into details, made it clear that the move was quite a surprise. But does this mean that behind him there is a group ready to follow his example?

For over a year the Maranello team has been saying that a strengthening is underway that will bring in red around forty technicians. Loic Serra, top vehicle designer for the Mercedes brand, will be effective in the autumn. In the air there is still Adrian Newey, prince of designers, who is attracted by the Ferrari siren anyway.

And let’s not forget the words of Lewis Hamilton. “When I arrived at Mercedes I didn’t know anyone – the seven-time world champion said – in Ferrari instead I will meet Loic Serra with whom I worked a lot and very well in Mercedes. And then, of course, there will be Fred with whom I raced and won in GP2. Also, my former mechanic number 2 works in Ferrari now”.



And now? In Maranello, an illustration of what the new long-term organizational chart will be, is expected soon, but it is known that inside the red castle everything is working in the direction of increasingly involving the existing technical fabric. In motivating it, not without investing in young technicians who are already known both in the company and in the paddock.

And then, a final concrete consideration: why should this stampede from Maranello make sense? A team that started badly in 2023 and then ended up increasingly competitive, losing second place behind the then Red Bull missile by a handful of points and this only because of the manhole cover that exploded in Las Vegas. A team that this year started less than two tenths per lap from the aforementioned Red Bull, almost always going right in the first eight races and even with two victories. From Canada onwards, it is true, it lost pace. But it also happened to Red Bull, yet no one writes that many in Milton Keynes want to leave.

Now there is Belgium, and for the Reds it might not be a picnic. We hope to focus on the weekend, in the hope that the small steps forward in Budapest can find a follow-up. In Maranello they know that the mission is complicated enough, without the team turning into a self-service where anyone can help themselves in terms of personnel to take away. At a low or high price, it doesn’t matter.