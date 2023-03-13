Ferrari is looking for engineers on LinkedIn

Today’s motor racing requires a level of preparation such as to make the personnel selection processes sometimes long and complex. And above all, we need people with fresh ideas. How to find them? Ferrari, for example, has published several announcements on LinkedIn in recent weeks in which it is looking for different profiles of engineers.

Ferrari ads

Ferrari currently has four positions open to engineers on the professional social network most used to find work: a “Regulation & Sustainability Engineer“, a “Manufacturing Engineer Internship“, a “Sensor Application Engineer” it’s a “Electrical & Electronics Engineer“.

Vigna talent scout

It was Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna who shared the company profile announcements. It must be said that no job advertisement specifies that the candidate will work within the Scuderia. Indeed, several profiles will be directed to the Sport GT area.

And the others?

Ferrari’s announcement is making the rounds on the web. But it’s only newsworthy because it’s Ferrari. In reality, other teams routinely search for engineers on LinkedIn. Just take a look at the Red Bull profile, which in the last three weeks has searched for 22 different profiles and also a “senior” aerodynamicist to be included in the F1 team.