If the third sector of Barcelona is a good reference for the Monaco GP, Red Bull and Ferrari have permission to get excited. The last four slow curves of Montmeló are similar to the turns of the streets of Montecarlo, so the timestamp is always representative. In qualifying for the last Spanish GP, Verstappen led the two Mercedes by more than one tenth throughout the last quarter. The advantage is enormous, given the equality of 2021. It was maintained throughout the weekend and that is why the Austrian team starts as the favorite in Monaco, although Hamilton has dominated the last two races of the season.

At the same time, from the Maranello team they have been sliding for weeks that in the most famous urban circuit on the planet they aspire to get closer to the podium like nowhere else. Leclerc was fourth in Catalonia and had started from that position in three of the four rounds in 2021. If one of the two SF21s reaches the second row of the grid on Saturday, they will be able to race thinking of finishing in the top-3. The Monegasque and Carlos Sainz signed the fourth and fifth time in the aforementioned sector of Barcelona with a certain margin over McLaren, their direct rivals so far.

Best times in the third sector of Montmeló Pilot Car Motor Weather 1. M. Verstappen Red bull Sling 26,295 two. L. Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 26,400 3. V. Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 26,429 Four. C. Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 26,580 5. C. Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 26,628 6. E. Ocon Alpine Renault 26,632 7. S. Pérez Red bull Sling 26,695 8. D. Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 26,782 9. P. Gasly Alpha Tauri Sling 26,827 10. L. Norris McLaren Mercedes 26,845 eleven. F. Alonso Alpine Renault 26,903 12. S. Vettel Aston martin Mercedes 26,923 13. L. Stroll Aston martin Mercedes 26,968 14. Y. Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Sling 27,093 fifteen. G. Russell Williams Mercedes 27,131 16. A. Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 27,164 17. M. Schumacher Haas Ferrari 27,311 18. N. Latifi Williams Mercedes 27,366 19. K. Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 27,394 twenty. N. Mazepin Haas Ferrari 27,539

Between the guardrails of Monaco, the power of the engine fades and Other factors such as good downforce, chassis settings and rider confidence become relevant. Mercedes will be closer to a middle class that will hide its shortcomings. With careful tire management, any car can defend itself against faster cars.

However, Sainz was cautious when talking about the possibilities of his Ferrari in the coming days: “Of course you want to be fast in the third sector of Barcelona, ​​but Monaco is another circuit, with other characteristics and we arrived with very different cars (specific ailerons are used for this track), therefore the situation can change. We have to prepare the best set-up possible and try to have a good weekend, but better to be cautious “.

A decisive Saturday

In the last three editions, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari have shared the victories with Hamilton (2019), Ricciardo (2018) and Vettel (2017). It was not raced in 2020. The first two won from pole, and the classification in the Principality is one of the most exciting of the season. Also the climax of the grand prix, because on Sunday there will be hardly any overtaking. Seb won from second place in 2017, he beat Raikkonen with the characteristic overcut Monte Carlo: it is one of the few circuits in which it pays to delay the passage through the pits as much as possible and where the red flag is feasible. Betting on the improbable, the place is Monaco. There is no reason why it is full of casinos.