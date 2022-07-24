Ferrari has become the pupae. After a cycle that became endless, in which the Maranello troops got tired of swallowing industrial quantities of cinchona, the team projected for this course the sharpest car in recent years and declared himself a candidate to fight for the crown. As soon as the halfway point in the championship was over, thinking about the title has practically become a farce, given the 63 points that separate Max Verstappen, the leader of the general table, from Charles Leclerc, the best placed driver among the who wear red. The cruelest thing of all for the team is not the difference itself, but the fact that most of this disadvantage is explained by its own errors or breakdowns, the main weakness of the F1-75. In Paul Ricard, Leclerc suffered an abandonment again while he was riding comfortably at the front of the peloton, something that already happened to him in Montmeló and Baku. Thus it is impossible to set the goal of winning the championship, especially when Red Bull and Max Verstappen are on the other side.

The current champion takes no prisoners and is able to push his opponents over the edge, with the intention of forcing them to make a mistake. At first, Leclerc’s shouts and anger made him think that the cause of the accident was a failure in the accelerator of his prototype, which would have been stuck on its way through one of the fastest curves on the French track (the 11 ), on lap 18. However, Leclerc took all the blame as soon as he finished the test, a circumstance that leads one to think that the gas pedal did not return to its natural position once it crashed, when he tried to reverse, but it did not before. “It was a mistake, nothing special. It has been a complicated weekend; I’ve made a mistake where I shouldn’t have, so there’s no excuse. I’ve been performing at a high level, but if I make these mistakes I don’t deserve to win the title”, summed up the Ferrari man, very touched, in front of the journalists.

Without the first of the fireballs of The Prancing Horse, Verstappen had a free track to add without disheveled his seventh victory of this 2022, and thus increase his mattress at the head of the statistics. In his 300th Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton finished second, the best result for the Briton so far this season, while George Russell, his neighbor in the Mercedes workshop, completed the podium, in a good display of leap in quality given by the Silver Arrows, for the first time together in the drawer.

With Red Bull out of reach, the inertia that the star mark follows is diametrically opposite to that drawn by Ferrari, which does not give a foot with the ball if we take into account the crap in which the Italian constructor’s strategists are involved, aside of the unreliability of your car. The folly of the guiding theoreticians bordered on the grotesque in the case of Carlos Sainz, who has already spent several careers showing more clairvoyance than the thinking minds that should make things easier for him, and who lately do nothing but complicate them.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates his victory this Sunday at the French Grand Prix, held at the Paul Ricard circuit, in Le Castellet. Eric Gaillard (AP) Max Verstappen has been the winner of the French Grand Prix. In the image, the Dutch Red Bull driver, during the race. SARAH MEYSSONNIER (REUTERS) Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz overtakes AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly during Sunday’s race. YARA NARDI (REUTERS) Members of the Ferrari technical team monitor the race from the team’s pitwall during the Formula 1 French Grand Prix on Saturday.

AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press) Lewis Hamilton at the wheel of his Mercedes single-seater, was shooting this Sunday at the French circuit. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press) Williams’ Nicholas Latifi was riding this Sunday at the Paul Ricard circuit.

SEBASTIEN NOGIER (EFE) The Mexican driver of the Red Bull team, Sergio Pérez, this Sunday during the French Grand Prix. AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press) Fernando Alonso, in his Alpine single-seater, in Le Castellet (France). AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press) Carlos Sainz, in his Ferrari, on Saturday at the Paul Ricard circuit, in Le Castellet. AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press)

In the best moment of his career, the Spaniard embroidered it again this Sunday, in which he was forced to start from the catacombs of the grid as a result of a penalty, and finished fifth. As if that were not enough, the man from Madrid received a five-second penalty for leaving the workshop position, on his first visit, without taking into account who was peeking out from behind him. With much against, Sainz recovered 14 positions and made 19 overtaking on the track, and the thing could have ended even better if they had not made him dizzy from the wall when he was not playing, with a second stop at the wrong time that neither he nor he understood. no one, and when the podium was within reach. Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, finished sixth.

“The team has a lot more data than I do to make that decision, and inside the car you’re probably a bit frustrated,” Sainz said. “We were going very fast, that’s the only way you can overtake a Mercedes and a Red Bull”, stressed the son of the two-time world rally champion (1990 and 1992).

“Sometimes the engine fails; others, the pilot” Leclerc intoned the ‘mea culpa’ as soon as he got out of the car at the Paul Ricard circuit, where he made it clear that thinking about fighting for the title is not realistic when one makes mistakes like his this Sunday. Between his mistakes and the fragility of his car, the Monegasque has added only 54 points in the last five tests. In that same window, Max Verstappen, his theoretical direct rival, has been able to accumulate twice as much as him (108). “Charles made a mistake. Sometimes the engine fails; others, the pilot”, declared Mattia Binotto, director of Ferrari, at the end of the grand prix. “In a week we will race in Hungary and we have a great combination [coche y piloto]as Carlos made clear”, settled the executive. See also Mohamed bin Zayed: Commitment to precautionary measures is necessary to confront the new “Corona” wave

