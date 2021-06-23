Is Ferrari looking for a title sponsor given that the sponsorship contract with Philip Morris International will expire at the end of the year? No, according to Mattia Binotto, team principal of the Scuderia, despite the fact that the Mission Winnow logo disappeared on the occasion of the French GP, which will also continue in the other European races.

“The two aspects are not to be correlated – explained the manager from Reggio Emilia – if you look at last season or previous years, there have been races in which we did not have the logo on the car”.

“This depended on the regulations of the various countries and we are simply trying to respect them today as we have done in the past.”

Ferrari’s current sponsorship deal with PMI will expire at the end of 2021, but Binotto said negotiations are already underway for a renewal.

“I confirm that the agreement will expire at the end of the year, but we are talking about it with PMI which has always been a very strong and close partner for many years. Relations are good and we will see how it will turn out in the coming months”.