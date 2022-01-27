Having overcome the controversy of recent days about which car it was permissible to use during private test sessions, the Ferrari he was finally able to focus on the track again with his two owners. Carlos Sainz And Charles Leclerc in fact today they were the protagonists of intense activity on the Fiorano circuit, behind the wheel – as it was yesterday for the third driver Robert Shwartzman – of the car fielded by Maranello in the 2018 championship, the SF71-H. The Spaniard drove in the morning, while his Monegasque teammate returned to sit in the cockpit during the afternoon. Tomorrow, the last chapter of this short but intense three-day test, the young Russian ex Prema will run again.

The two riders of the red, who are starting their second season together, certainly did not spare each other, although the aim of the test was exclusively to remove some ‘rust’ after the winter break. Sainz has walked 59 laps, for a total of 176 km. Leclerc stopped just below, with 48 laps completed, equal to 143 km. Overall, the duo of ‘ponies’ have therefore overcome the wall of 300 km; a Grand Prix in two, in fact, considering that usually F1 races are just over 300 km in duration. A good way to break the ice of a season that will naturally come to life in a few weeks, with the presentation of the 2022 car and above all the first tests in Barcelona.