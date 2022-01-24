In Fiorano 4 days of testing for the team, with the intention of getting back in touch with the procedures. The Russian driver opens and closes the sessions in the new role of test driver

Ferrari’s 2022 starts this week on the Fiorano circuit. The time has not yet come for the new single-seater, of course, which will be seen in the presentation on 17 February. But to let the racing team regain confidence in the rhythms of the GPs, as last year, drivers, engineers and mechanics will give us 4 days of testing on the team’s private track.

The owners – The protagonists will be the two owners, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, test driver Robert Shwartzman, all working on last year’s SF21. The Monegasque will be on track on Wednesday while the next day it will be Sainz’s turn. For both, the test will represent an opportunity to make contact again with the team, procedures and driving of an F1. The last time the two drivers sat in the cockpit of a real car was at the Yas Marina test, which took place the week after the final race of the season, when both had driven the hybrid car with 18-inch tires in preparation. to 2022. See also Rumors and news of transfers in Real Madrid: new offer for Mbappé, Álvarez, Demiral and more

Russian on red – The test will be opened and closed by Ferrari’s new test driver, Robert Shwartzman, reigning Formula 2 vice-champion who will thus make his first outing in the new role. The Russian driver, born in 1999, will thus be able to restart the work he started 42 days ago in Abu Dhabi, when he had covered 73 laps of the Yas Marina track on the SF21.

