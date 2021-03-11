At 09:38 local time, Charles Leclerc came out of the pits at the wheel of the brand new Ferrari SF21 to debut it at the Sakhir circuit. A helicopter was waiting for him from above to record all the movements during the filming day celebrated by the Italian team this Thursday in Bahrain, a day before the pre-season tests begin.

Carlos Sainz will drive later, they play a dozen laps each And although the Pirelli demo tires provide little information to the team, the first contact is essential.

Curiously, Ferrari shares filming day with Aston Martin, which is also on the track testing the AMR21 from Vettel and Stroll. The British roll from 09:50.