Ferrari, a 2023 to start again from

Clearly the Ferrari he had approached 2023 with the hope of being able to fight for the world title, but the first contact with the track was without appeal for all Red Bull’s rivals: Adrian Newey had created a masterpiece car with the RB19. Frederic Vasseur thus found himself reuniting the ranks, aware that he was up against the fastest single-seater in history, capable of setting record after record.

However, the Red team can start again from what it has seen in this championship, where it was able to seize the only failure of Red Bull, in Singapore with Carlos Sainz, and aware that the evolutions brought about during the season have allowed the Scuderia to compete for second place in the world championship until the last race with Mercedes.

One victory and seven pole positions cannot be enough and therefore this winter in Maranello we will work hard to close the gap with Max Verstappen and co.

Christian Danner’s report cards

The season finale allows Formula 1 commentators to formulate their report cards on the championship that has just ended and Christian Danner – former driver of Zakspeed, Osella, Arrows and Rial – did not shy away. The judgment on the Prancing Horse is rather clear: “Ferrari is once again a case, with many question marks. Their performances have been very inconsistent. Ferrari is far from the stability this team needs to have a car to take to the track that basically works straight away. Frederic Vasseur has a huge job to do. I don’t know how he intends to resolve this issue, in terms of personnel. From an organizational point of view I think he can do it, from a technical point of view I don’t know“.

Danner then did not spare the Mercedesagain in his analysis on sport.de: “At the beginning they had made a fundamental mistake: still showing up with the old car concept. A catastrophic decision. I don’t understand how this could happen. The new concept was a little less toxic, but not faster either. When you consider how many brilliant minds work there, you wonder how this is possible. If McLaren can do it, Mercedes must too. They were a huge disappointment“. Negative opinion also on Alpine’s 2023: “They started with the disaster of the Piastri case and continued with various dismissals, such as Szafnauer and other not very competent decisions. A very deep cleaning should be done.”