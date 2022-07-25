A new photovoltaic system on the roofs of the Maranello factories, which increases the self-production of energy by reducing CO2e emissions. It is a further step towards carbon neutrality that Ferrari takes alongside Enel X.

The collaboration with the Enel Group business line has already entered its operational phase with the recent installation of the first of the four sections of the plant, which will consist of 3,800 solar panels capable of delivering a maximum power of 1,535 kWp.

At full capacity, the new solar park will allow Ferrari to self-produce 1,626,802 kWh per year. The plant will save over 18,500 tons of CO2e in 25 years, equal to about 740 tons per year.

Ferrari will increase the self-production from renewable sources of the Maranello plant, increasing the power of its solar energy plants by 200%, which only last year delivered 3 TJ of energy.

Ferrari logo Photo by: SRO

An example of an off-grid system for energy production was also created with Enel X, designed for the specific charging needs of the Ferrari hybrid range used by the company.

It is a station that produces energy exclusively through a 5.5 kWp photovoltaic system, with double-sided panels and a 20 kWh battery storage.

System performance is monitored by the Energy Management System, which communicates data in real time through an LCD screen integrated into the infrastructure.

“Together with Enel X and our other partners, we are developing new solutions that will significantly contribute to reducing CO2e emissions,” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari.

“The challenge of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 is a further stimulus for Ferrari to innovate in every area, intervening with a scientific and holistic approach on all sources of emissions: not only in the use phase of the cars, but also along the supply chain and production plants “.