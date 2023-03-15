Unbelievable, but true. Charles Leclerc will already have to serve a penalty on the starting grid at the second Grand Prix of the season in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. In 2022 the retreat on the grid at the start occurred on the occasion of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal where, through a shrewd exploitation of the regulation relating to the penalty, Ferrari recreated the engine fleet for Leclerc at the price of a single start from the back of the grid after the settlements reported in Spain and Azerbaijan. This year, however, the double electric knockout that occurred in Bahrain will force Leclerc to comeback already in the second act of the championship. In Sakhir, in fact, as a precaution before the start of the Grand Prix, the control unit on the Ferrari SF-23 #16 was replaced as a precaution, but in the race the electrical system forced the Maranello Scuderia driver to surrender for a problem with the ECU when the third step on the podium seemed to have been put in a safe.

10 or 20 penalty positions?

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur in a press conference in view of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he confirmed the fact that Charles Leclerc will have to serve penalties on the starting grid: “On Sunday we had two different problems. One was in the morning at ignition time and the other was during the race. Unfortunately it hit the ECU twice. It is something we have never encountered in the past. We have done thorough analysis and I hope it is now under control. Unfortunately, though, we will have to take penalties in Gedda, because we have already passed the two ECUs“. There are therefore two scenarios that lie ahead for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari as regards the actual number of penalty positions. The third control unit automatically costs 10 penalty positions on the starting grid, but in light of the funnel represented by the first chicane of the Saudi circuit, it could also be convenient to introduce a third heat and start from the pit lane. In any case, the Jeddah circuit offers great overtaking opportunities and the speed displayed in Bahrain by the Ferrari SF-23 will certainly allow Leclerc to quickly regain ground, even if the certainty is that in the first five rows of the Arabian Grand Prix Saudi 2023 there will be no Ferrari SF-23 #16.

Power unchanged

So if in 2022 the internal combustion engine was the Achilles heel of the Ferrari power unit, 2023 opened under the banner of problems of an electronic nature. Compared to last season, at least, there is a difference related to reliability drawbacks. If a year ago it was necessary to reduce the power supplied, faced with the possibility that this eventuality is also necessary in these situations, Vasseur replied “no”.