Ribbon cutting for the new E-Cells Lab, an electrochemical research center promoted by Ferrari within the University of Bologna whose objective is to deepen knowledge of the materials and chemical and physical properties of lithium cells . There are two research areas: the first dedicated to the preparation of electrochemical materials, the second dedicated to analysis, testing and characterization of the materials themselves. Particular attention will be paid to the topics of solid state, fast charge, thermal propagation, safety and cell performance. The results achieved will be useful for Ferrari in the development of a common language with its cell suppliers, in order to increase its mastery of the performance of the batteries that will be assembled in the Maranello factories.

“E-Cell Lab represents an exciting beginning and, at the same time, is the result of our traditional commitment to education and research,” explains Ferrar CEO Benedetto Vigna. “The project also reflects the importance that the comparison between the academic and business worlds has always had for us. From this comparison, a laboratory was born today that will make an important contribution to studies in the field of electrochemistry, generating innovation in our territory and building the skills of the future”.

“I am pleased that Ferrari has chosen the Alma Mater for this important project dedicated to scientific and educational innovation,” says Giovanni Molari, Rector of the University of Bologna. “I am sure that the collaboration will be fruitful and herald of significant results. Many dimensions specific to the Alma Mater find their synthesis in this agreement: the desire to always place itself at the forefront, in teaching and research; dialogue with the most important public and private entities in the country; the desire to promote new synergies that can act as a model and a driving force for key sectors of our collective development”.

The applications developed in E-Cells Lab will be shared with the leading electronics company NXP, technological partner and supporter of the project. The collaboration between different entities, which in the future may open up to new companies, will be of great importance for expanding the scope and value of research activity.