Ferrari wants to continue writing its history in the legendary Daytona, on the occasion of the most important American endurance race. This weekend, in fact, the 60th edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona is scheduled, an event that marks the start of the 2022 season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship. Three teams will take to the track at the wheel of Ferrari, representing the Prancing Horse in the GTD-Pro and GTD categories.

GTD-Pro. In GTD-Pro, Risi Competizione lines up a brand new Pennzoil Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 with FIA WEC champions Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, flanked by veterans Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon. The team will start from 11th position in the GTD-Pro class which brings together cars built or adapted to international GT3 specifications, replacing the previous GTLM category. “At the 24 Hours of Daytona you don’t race to get a good result, you race to win: I’ve always thought so”Commented Giuseppe Risi, Team Principal. “This year, then, we have a new Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 and a team of official Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers with Calado, Pier Guidi, Rigon and Serra, all very talented drivers: they know the car well and compete regularly with the most high levels“. “Last year“- added Risi -“James and Ale have won both the FIA ​​WEC and Le Mans championships, so they are at the top of the sport. Davide and Daniel, for their part, continue to accumulate successes under the aegis of Ferrari. With this solid driver line-up and a team that is always prepared, we are ready to fight for victory“.

“The main difference compared to GTLM class cars is represented by the tires”Said Serra. “In GTD-Pro we will use commercial tires, while in GTLM we used confidential ones. When it comes to a race like the Daytona 24 Hours it is difficult to make predictions: we have prepared ourselves well, let’s see what will happen on the track. The car is great, but we still need to improve in some points. Daytona was the first 24-hour race of my career, and it’s a race I’d really like to win“.

“It’s great to be back in Daytona”Said Rigon. “We hope to be able to set the car in the best possible way. Also, this year there will be a lot of cars on the track, more than 60, so we have to stay out of trouble: the goal is to give everything in the last five hours and then get to the top.“.

GTD. AF Corse will entrust the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 n. 21 to Simon Mann and Nicklas Nielsen, flanked by Toni Vilander and Luis Perez Companc, the drivers chosen for qualifying. AF Corse aims to give its best in view of the IMSA Endurance Cup 2022, whose calendar includes endurance classics such as Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta. “The 24 Hours of Daytona will be a great challengeCompanc said. “There are a lot of cars, so it will be a lot of fun for the audience as well. For our part, we feel we are ready and prepared, the car is competitive and reliable, so we can’t wait“. The team will start seventeenth out of the 22 GTD cars entered, but Vilander is not worried about the starting position. “The situations that arise in the Roar are often overturned in the race”Commented Vilander. “The teams that did not give their best in the Roar will return tougher than ever next weekend, determined to fight for victory“. The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 number 47 of Cetilar Racing, entrusted to Roberto Lacorte, Alessio Rovera, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Antonio Fuoco will start twelfth in GTD. “I am at my debut, and for me it is already a unique experience”Added Rovera, winner of the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMGTE Am class with AF Corse. “I can’t wait for race day to arrive. Daytona is incredible: there will be many cars on the track and many people in the stands. You can really feel the passion of the fans and I’m sure it will be a magical event“. “We have a good team, with four really fast riders, we can do well”, Concluded the Italian.

History. The 60th edition of the Daytona 24 Hours will have six Grand Marshals which will represent the different decades of the event. One of these will be Mario Andretti, who won the 1972 Daytona classic, behind the wheel of a Ferrari 312 PB, in a six-hour test. The 1967 edition was legendary, culminating in the victory of Lorenzo Bandini and Chris Amon at the wheel of a Ferrari 330 P4. On that occasion the three Ferraris in the race crossed the finish line in the first three positions, parading under the checkered flag. At Daytona, Ferrari took overall victory five times, in addition to 16 class wins. In addition, the Prancing Horse participated in 57 of the 59 races held in Daytona. The most recent success dates back to 2014, in the GTD class, with Pier Guidi in the winning team.

Program. The grid for the 24 Hours was defined by the qualifying race “Roar before the 24”: teams will be able to fine-tune their cars in four free practice sessions before the race, starting on Thursday. Green flag at 1:40 pm on Saturday (local time).