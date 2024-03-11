By Carlo Platella

In Maranello we think about the data collected in the first two races, working to continue the march towards Red Bull. Both in Bahrain and Jeddah, Ferrari surrendered to the world champions on the flying lap in qualifying, a specialty which instead represented the strong point of the 2023 Ferrari. In the specific case of Saudi Arabia, Charles Leclerc he complained of greater driving difficulties once the new tires were fitted, a dynamic which, however, could not be attributed to a temperature setting problem.

Leclerc's difficulties

“I haven't had the right feeling with the new tire since Q1, especially with the rear one”, the picture outlined by Charles Leclerc at the end of qualifying. “I don't know why, but it was never ready and we had a lot of oversteer”. In qualifying the Monegasque stopped 3 tenths from Verstappen's pole position, showing a certain dissatisfaction with the balance of his Ferrari, after the positive impressions that emerged in the previous sessions on used tyres. To try to overcome the problem in qualifying, Leclerc carried out two preparation laps for his first attempt in Q3, but the performance was worse than the next attempt, preceded by a single warm-up lap.

The race confirmed the difficulties on new tyres, with a more grumpy car at the start of the stint: “We struggled all the time at the beginning of the stints, whether it was on the medium or hard ones. We struggled to turn them on. Then towards the end of the stints we went quite well.” The dynamics also explains the reason for the times recorded in the first sector. Despite the higher level of aerodynamic load, on new tires Leclerc was falling behind the Red Bull duo in the initial qualifying heat, only to manage to equalize their times in the race once the tires had stabilised.

Pirelli's explanation

An interesting interpretation of the incident is that offered by Simone Berra, Chief Engineer of Pirelli, who commented on the episode to FormulaPassion in the usual pre-race meeting: “In our opinion it does not depend on the temperature setting”, explains Berra. “Jeddah is a very different circuit from Bahrain also from the asphalt point of view. With this track design and this asphalt, we noticed that exploiting the potential of the softer compound is very difficult. You have to hit the right window of use. We don't tie it so much to heating, but rather to having both axes perfectly balanced in terms of temperatures. It's really a question of extracting the peak of grip. The soft rubber has a high peak grip, but limited to a very narrow range.”

“In Q3 Leclerc made an attempt preceded by two preparation laps, but then he wasn't particularly fast. This is a further indication that it was not a heating problem. The tire was ready, it was up to temperature, but having this very narrow grip range, Leclerc was unable to stabilize his performance. In the next attempt he only did one preparation lap and, although the temperatures were not in the optimal window for use, he actually managed to go faster. This is a clear indication that it wasn't a problem with the temperature setting, but with the grip itself of the tire.”

Used tires, on the other hand, offered a lower peak grip than new ones, but dispersed over a wider range of use and therefore more easily exploitable. Adds Berra: “During qualifying we saw that exploiting used rubber is easier, because it is already stabilized. It seems that after having undergone a thermal cycle, the tire gives more confidence because it is able to work on a wider range of temperatures”.

The peculiarity of Jeddah

The Pirelli engineer goes into detail about why in Saudi Arabia it was particularly complex to exploit the peak grip of the tyre: “It is a very complicated practice and also linked to the characteristics of the asphalt. The one in Bahrain was very wrinkled and tended to emphasize the hysteresis and mechanical grip characteristics. In Jeddah they are emphasised the adhesive grip characteristicsbeing a smoother road surface, which reaches a very high level.”

Bahrain's was one of the most abrasive asphalts in the world championship, emphasizing the mechanical adhesion of the tyre, the grip associated with the mechanical interlocking of the rubber between the roughness of the road surface. The Saudi circuit, on the other hand, has a particularly smooth road surface, which highlights the adhesive grip, associated with the chemical adhesion of the rubber on the asphalt. “The difference here is how to extract the most from a soft tyre, which already has a lot of adhesive grip of its ownon an asphalt that gives just as much”, comments Berra.

“Using the optimal peak grip as soon as the tire is new can make the difference. We have seen many riders who have improved with used rubber: when the tire stabilizes, it is possible to exploit it in a wider temperature range and there is more performance. Here the stability of the car is really important and trust in the middle, not seeing the exit in many corners”.

Ferrari at work

The first races of the season highlight a Ferrari still intent on understanding how to make the most of the new SF-24, a revolutionized project compared to the concept of the previous two years. In Maranello there is room for further improvement, focusing on the aerodynamic and mechanical settings of the suspensions, with the aim of better stabilizing the tires in the optimal window of use. A job, however, in which cause and effect mix, because if it is true that the failure to exploit the new tires has created balance and oversteer problems, the difficulties in extracting the peak grip of the tire are also affected by the aerodynamic and mechanical characteristics of the tire. car. Red Bull, on the other hand, thanks to an already well-known car concept, denotes unparalleled balance and stability, contributing and benefiting at the same time from the ability to hit the correct window of tire use.