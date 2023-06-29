There Ferrari arrived in Austria eager to check the goodness of the latest updates produced in Maranello on the track, namely the new bottom and new front wing. The objective of the men directed to the wall by Frederic Vasseur is to try to mend the wide gap that separates it from Red Bull, starting from the positive notes collected in the recent Canadian Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz did not hide, in the interview with journalists, that he expects a further step in the right direction, underlining the enormous commitment in the factory to bring the developments designed to fix the defects of the SF-23 to the track as soon as possible.

As is known, the Reds tested the new parts on Tuesday 27 June on their home track in Fiorano, taking advantage of the 100 km allowed by the Federation for shooting dedicated to sponsors and therefore to marketing activities. However, what happened created some discontent inside the paddockleaked to the Red Bull Ring, as told – in great detail – by the Germans of Auto, Motor und Sport.

The discontent of the opposing teams

Behind the scenes rival Ferrari teams have pointed out how the Prancing Horse “first used a Pirelli test to fine-tune the update which was then taken to Barcelona” and subsequently “used a filming day to test the new parts to bring to Spielberg”. Both activities, it should be underlined, fall within the possibilities granted by the current sports regulatory framework, but the opposing teams highlight how it could have been violated “the spirit of the regulationas such tests would not be intended for developments, but only for tires and shooting for sponsors.

…but it is all in line with the regulation

Auto, Motor und Sport however, he explained how the Ferrari did not do anything wrong in the Pirelli test, as each team “is authorized to modify the set-up, after consultation with Pirelli, if this change can guarantee the tire specialist better information”. In the same way, as far as the filming day is concerned, it is said that the FIA ​​is calm on the subject, given that the only restriction concerns comparison tests between different cars or parts, but if you opt for a single configuration – albeit never tested in precedence – it falls within the regulatory requirements.

No team has filed a complaint and therefore there is – at least at the moment – no need for an investigation.