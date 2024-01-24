A new challenge with Giovanni Soldini 'commander'

A new project is born, a great challenge that originates from the racing DNA of Ferrari and its innovative drive. The Prancing Horse is preparing to compete in the world of speedunder the guidance of the navigator Giovanni Soldini, Team Principal of this new adventure. After having competed on tracks all over the world, Ferrari is exploring new routes that will increase the know-how and desire for continuous progress that characterize it.

The undertaking will see the Maranello company directly involved in a unique project characterized by cutting-edge technologies, in its entire cycle of conception, engineering and testing. The search for maximum performance on the sea and concrete solutions for sustainability will give rise to innovations which, in line with Ferrari tradition, will be an important stimulus for the evolution of our sports cars.

John ElkannPresident of Ferrari, declared: “We are about to embark on an exciting journey that will expand our racing soul. With this new competitive challenge, motivated by our innovative capacity and commitment to sustainability, we will push ourselves beyond the current boundaries. We are happy to be able to count on Giovanni, extraordinary for his experience, determination and team spirit.”

Giovanni Soldini: “I am excited to start a new adventure with Ferrari. We are working on an important and cutting-edge project with astonishing technological potential that brings together different worlds and very high-level skills. Participating in the research and development of innovative and planet-friendly solutions with an exceptional team is truly a unique experience.”