“Before proceeding with the updates we will first have to resolve or mitigate the porpoising phenomenon”the Ferrari team principal had pointed out Mattia Binotto at the end of the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The F1-75 ha Miami will bring a rear wing modified to respond to the top speed shown by the Red Bull RB18 in the stretches in these first four stages of 2022, but the wing will not be the only novelty.

As pointed out by Paolo Filisetti in today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport the Scuderia di Maranello took advantage of the Pirelli tests carried out on the Santerno track on the 2023 tires following the race weekend to test with Carlos Sainz a modified bottom in the side edgeequipped with a sort of pad that would prevent the bottom of the car from deforming in the lateral area in front of the rear wheels, a solution similar in concept to that adopted by the Milton Keynes team in the same section of the bottom on the Red Bull RB18.

Ferrari’s goal is to counteract the jolts on the straight, the porpoisingwhich in the estimates of the Red technicians through this new background should only occur at higher speeds further ‘ahead’ in the straights when the braking phase is practically reached.

By reducing the jolts, the tires would also work better, without sudden loss of load and grip, with a more contained degradation of the tires, with obvious advantages in terms of set-up and more. If the new bottom is sufficient to counteract the aerodynamic rebound, the F1-75 will actually be able to unleash all thehuge potential widely already hinted at in the first four races of the championship.