The Cavallino has communicated that unit 2 has been mounted on the Spaniard’s F1-75 to avoid any risk after going off the track in Australia

by our correspondent Giusto Ferronato – imola

Carlos Sainz’s sporting weekend did not start in the best way at Imola. Ferrari has in fact made it known that the Spaniard will mount the second seasonal power unit in this GP of Emilia Romagna due to a problem that has convinced the Maranello technicians to a precautionary replacement.

trouble in melbourne – Sainz, who yesterday was confirmed for two seasons by Maranello, had already accused other technical problems (not engine) in the last race in Melbourne that had penalized him especially in qualifying, preventing him from entering the track at the right time and thus warming up well the tires to make the time.

precaution – Ferrari announced that it was a precautionary replacement following the exit from the track in Australia and the need not to want to take any risks being a weekend with Sprint Race.

