In the last week Lapo Elkann he was quite active on Twitter, rising to the headlines for the criticisms addressed to Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the match equalized by the bianconeri at home at the Stadium for 1 to 1 only in the recovery minutes played in eleven against nine due to the effect of the double expulsion of the Bolognese defenders Soumaoro and Medel.

“We are not very happy. Merry … “ was the tweet of vent published at the end of the match, a twitter that the Juventus coach also commented in the press conference for the presentation of the Coppa Italia semi-final, underlining that Lapo is one of the first Juventus fans.

“Tonight we go to win. A game cooked and eaten “, the charge expressed yesterday by John Elkann’s brother accompanied by a steak to evoke the – historic – Juventus opponent, ‘Fiorentina’. The Juventus team answered Lapo winning 2 to 0 and winning the Italian Cup final against Inter, a Derby of Italy in the final act of the national trophy that had not occurred since 1965.

However, there is not only Juventus in Lapo Elkann’s heart. The latter, on the eve of the only free practice session before the Qualifying for the Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy Grand Prix, scheduled for tomorrow at 17:00 at the ‘Enzo e Dino Ferrari’ racetrack in Imola, invoked up Twitter the maximum support by Ferrari fans.

This weekend we run at our house. Fans we must be charged like never before 🏎🏎🔥🔥🔥🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 the Scuderia needs our support #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/mWheVqlvk6 – Lapo Elkann (@lapoelkann_) April 21, 2022

“This weekend we run at our house. Fans we must be charged as never beforethe Scuderia needs our support “, the words published via social media by Lapo Elkann. Charles Leclerc presents himself at Imola as the undisputed leader of the Drivers’ classification, Carlos Sainz will want to redeem himself after his departure from the track in Melbourne in Australia, now that he has also signed the renewal of the contract with Ferrari valid until 2024.