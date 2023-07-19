Ferrari ready for the Hungaroring

Two weeks after the disappointments at Silverstone, with related tensions between the two drivers Ferrari especially during qualifying, the Maranello team is now ready to contest the Hungarian Grand Prixscheduled for this weekend on the historic circuit ofHungaroring. Present continuously in the world championship from 1986 to today, so much so that it was not excluded even in the period of the Covid-19 pandemic, the track is known both for the high temperatures (of the air and asphalt) and for the design, so much so that many riders they even compare it to a kart track.

Update feedback

However, Ferrari has only one goal: to be able to return to the podium. An aim that was not achieved at Silverstone, also due to the surprising performance of McLaren, but which nonetheless remains in the Maranello company’s plans, even more so after the signs of recovery seen in Canada, Austria (with 2nd place Charles Leclerc) and in England itself. Overall performance made more convincing even for the recent ones updates made on the SF-23 .

Looking for confirmations

Ferrari’s development process could ensure further progress in Hungary as well, as stated by the Team Principal Frederic Vasseur: “We arrive in Budapest determined to continue the growth path started in the last few races with the introduction of technical updates on the SF-23 – he has declared – at Silverstone things didn’t go as we hoped, but in Canada and Austria we have made clear steps forward and in Hungary we believe there are the conditions to give Charles and Carlos a high-performance car. Both riders love the Hungaroring track and have prepared the race down to the smallest detail, especially qualifying which always plays a fundamental role here”.

Vasseur’s expectations

Precisely with regard to the fight for pole position, Vasseur also expressed a comment on what will happen this weekend, which will see the introduction of a new qualifying format: in each elimination phase, in fact, the drivers will have to take to the track with three different tire compounds. In Q1, all twenty cars will be forced to set the best time on the hard tyre, then switch to the medium in Q2 and the soft in Q3: “This weekend, for the first time, all the teams have to deal with a different qualifying format, which foresees only one compulsory compound to be used in each of the three phases. This novelty adds one more variable to watch carefullygiven how close the values ​​are between most teams. We expect to fight close to early Saturday and Sunday“.