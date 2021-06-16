The Formula 1 World Championship is back on track this weekend at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet. The seventh race of the season is therefore the French Grand Prix, one of the races with the most tradition in the history of the category, even if last year it was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, however, there will also be the public in the stands since access is allowed every day to 15,000 people in possession of a negative swab, vaccinated or cured of Covid-19.

Special permit for 15,000 people in the stands at Paul Ricard

One of a kind. The Paul Ricard at the end of the nineties had been transformed into a structure reserved for tests and for this reason it has some peculiar characteristics: it boasts 167 possible configurations, but it is also equipped with a system for wetting the short version of the track, just under 4 km. Finally, the escape routes are paved with a mixture of asphalt and tungsten, a mixture that guarantees a very high grip and slows down the cars in case of loss of control by the driver.

The three sectors. The configuration adopted by Formula 1 starting from 2018 – the year in which the Grand Prix returned to the calendar after an absence of ten years – provides 5,842 meters in length and 15 curves. The first sector is the fastest and offers the greatest opportunities for overtaking, in particular immediately after the starting line, at the braking of curve 1 and at the entrance of the 3. Great power and performance of the engine are instead required in the second sector where the straight of the Mistral and curves 8 and 9 take the single-seaters to the limit. In the third section the aerodynamics come back to weigh: immediately after the Signes curve, one of the fastest and most suggestive of the championship, you arrive at the mixed zone where the alternation of slow and fast sections enhances traction. There are two DRS areas: on the main straight and between curves 7 and 8, in the first part of the Mistral straight.

Ferrari: what the arrival of Vigna means for the Scuderia

Program. The cars will take to the track for the first time on Friday, for the usual two hours of free practice scheduled at 11.30 CET and 15.00. Qualifying will take place on Saturday at 15.00, preceded at 12.00 by the last free practice session. The 61st French Grand Prix valid for the World Championship will start at 3 pm on Sunday. To cover there are 53 laps equal to 309.69 km.

Ferrari Stats French GP

GP contested 59

Debut: 1950 (P. Whitehead 3rd)

Wins: 17 (28.81)

Pole position: 17 (28.81%)

Fastest laps: 15 (25.42%)

Total podiums: 50 (28.25%)