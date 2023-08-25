Difficult return

It was not a nice return from vacation to Zandvoort for la Ferrari. The two SF-23s of Carlos Sainz (driven by Robert Shwartzman in the morning) and Charles Leclerc in fact showed several difficulties in the two free practice sessions held today on the Dutch track. In the afternoon session, the most representative one in terms of times and temperatures in view of tomorrow’s qualifying and Sunday’s race, the two Prancing Horse cars didn’t even manage to enter the top-10. Leclerc stopped in 11th place and he was also beaten, among the motorized ones from Maranello, by Valtteri Bottas, ninth with Alfa Romeo. Carlos Sainz went even worse, even 16th at the end of the day.

Test day

The red team principal tried to throw water on the fire Frederic Vasseurwhich to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 let it be understood that in the Cavallino box we worked mainly on ‘testing’ solutions also useful for the rest of the season. “I think tomorrow we will be able to see a different Ferrari – declared the French manager, in his first season as team principal of Maranello – today the situation was a bit complicated, we tested various things this morning and also in the afternoon, and this means that we focused more on these aspects than on the performance itself”.

‘compact’ group

To give courage to Vasseur is there compactness emerged within the entire gridae inevitably favored also by the brevity of the Zandvoort circuit, the shortest of the championship calendar after Monaco. “There were five to ten cars in a few tenths and we have to try and put it all together for tomorrow – added Vasseur again – I think we made a good step forward today as we approach the weekend and we are confident. The limits were to put everything together in one lap on this track, there was an important difference between the riders from corner to corner. We only saw that Hamilton was three tenths faster than us in one corner, so we need to try to understand the situation to optimize things, but we are not far“.

Encouraging race pace

“We didn’t ride with more downforce because it was one of the parts we had to test. After the last few races we haven’t done any tests – continued Vasseur – there are only the simulators and the wind tunnel. So we decided to do tests on Friday to cover all the jobs we needed at wing level for an overall vision and we did it adequately with Robert and Charles. Everything went according to plan. We think we have room for improvement in terms of set-up. The race pace was good. We were missing a few tenths in the qualifying simulation throughout the session, but we’re not worried“, concluded the Ferrari team principal.