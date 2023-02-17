We will presumably have to wait for next year to find out all the details of the hybrid heir of Ferrari LaFerrari, the appointment has been set for October 2024. In the meantime, however, we can get an idea of ​​what to expect by taking a look at the prototype hypercars tested in a largely disguised guise by the Maranello car manufacturer: it will be a wild-looking car, which in its standard version will present a series of cosmetic changes compared to the prototype tested in disguise.

In particular, in the front of this prototype stand out what appear to be the same headlights as the 296 GTB positioned on either side of a sculpted bonnet and equipped with large air intakes. There is also a rather pronounced front splitter, accompanied by squared front side panels and wheel arches. Moving to the sides, any of the squared-off side panels fitted to this prototype are simply used to help conceal the car’s true identity, meaning they will share no similarities with those of the eventual production model. At the rear, the element that catches the eye more than any other is an impressive rear wing: the Prancing Horse is not used to equipping its road cars with large spoilers and wings and seeing one like this on a prototype is quite surprising, so it is reasonable to think that Ferrari only equipped this prototype with a wing of this type to drive a series of aerodynamic tests.

The specifications of the propulsion unit that will equip the next hypercar from Maranello have not yet been disclosed: according to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops, which cites a slide that emerged during the presentation of Ferrari’s future business plan last year, the car will be powered by a sort Of turbocharged engine with technology inherited from both Formula 1 and the Le Mans Hypercar programme. To know the official data relating to power and acceleration, it will in all probability have to wait for the official debut of the model.