The first serious reliability problem of the 2022 season for Ferrari only reached the sixth race, but it had a very heavy impact on the classification of the red and its top driver: Charles Leclerc. In fact, the Monegasque, who had arrived in Barcelona with 19 points of margin over Max Verstappen in the general classification, was firmly in command of the Catalan GP when he shouted over the radio words that were like a stab in the heart for all the Cavallino fans: “No, no, no. I lost power“. Immediate, a few corners later, the retirement. The F1-75 # 16 took off from the pits and then sadly parked inside the garage.

Immediately the hunt for the problem began, which many had imagined linked to power unit – as then confirmed yesterday directly by Ferrari – and more specifically to the turbo, also based on the words spoken over the radio by Leclerc himself. Today, predictably, confirmation has arrived. Not only that: as reported by the journalist of the site The Race Mark Hughes, the Cavallino would have encountered an impossible-to-repair damage in both the turbo and the MGU-H of the unit used in Spain by Leclerc. A further mockery for the Maranello team which, at this point, will necessarily have to unmark the new components in the next GP of Monte Carlo.

The one that will be used in the home match will be for Leclerc la second power unit out of up to three available in season. Beyond that number there would be a penalty on the grid. However, Ferrari could also decide to replace only the two components broken in Spain. There remains, of course, the problem of the number of components that can be used in the season before suffering setbacks on the grid. According to the journalist of the BBC Andrew Benson the team led by Mattia Binotto stated that the damage is not due to a design defect, nor to a reliability problem of these two components or other elements of the power unit 1.