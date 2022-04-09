Leclerc, pole in Australia. Asanka Brendon Ratnayake (AP)

Coinciding with the brutal impact that the coronavirus had on the Formula 1 World Championship, Ferrari gave a resounding swerve to its sports policy with a view to 2021. With Charles Leclerc as the cornerstone of the project, the team hired Carlos Sainz after releasing Sebastian Vettel, and thus configured a couple of young drivers with great projection, with which he projected his change of philosophy to the world. Until that moment, Ferrari had always gone to the market with checkbook in hand, in search of the most consolidated parts. His last operations meant the signing of Fernando Alonso in 2010, when the Asturian was already two-time world champion (2005 and 2006) and one of the main stars of the championship, and that of Vettel, who came as a replacement for the Asturian in 2015 and with the string of four crowns he had accumulated at Red Bull (2010-2013). In contrast to that, Leclerc had only added two wins at the start of last year, while Sainz is still chasing his first victory. That the Monegasque and the Spanish lead the points table –something that had not happened for more than a decade (2010)– unquestionably validates the new strategy of the ‘Scuderia’.

Ferrari arrives in the best predisposition to Melbourne, where this Sunday (07:00, Dazn) the third appointment of the calendar is celebrated. At Albert Park, the ‘pole’ went to Leclerc, while Sainz will start ninth and Alonso, tenth. The Maranello brand is bleeding behind if we take into account that it is the most universal symbol that exists in the world of racing, and the list of winners that he carries in his backpack. The last title dates back to 2007 and was awarded to him by Kimi Raikkonen, who doesn’t even run anymore. These 15 years represent the second worst drought in the history of the structure after the 22-year one that passed between the alirones of Jody Scheckter (1979) and Michael Schumacher (2000). If we take into account the performance exhibited by the F1-75 in the first two Grands Prix (Bahrain and Jeddah), in which it has accumulated a double and four podiums, there are many reasons to think that this 2022 can once again be the one of Il Cavallino and that of one of its two riders, waiting to find out which of them will position itself as the main bet for the brawl against Red Bull and, surely, also Mercedes. The inertia of the red racing cars is unbeatable, based on the harmony and good vibes between the two pilots, convinced as they are that this is not a good time for an ego attack, but that it is necessary to obey to Ferrari’s mantra: there is nothing more important than the interest of the team.

“With Charles we have a very honest relationship. Outside the circuits we like to do the same things, and that allows us to talk about a lot of things in general, not related to F1″, explains Sainz. “We had a great time playing paddle tennis, chess or poker together. And then, inside the track, we respect each other a lot. I highly consider what he has achieved, how he drives and how he approaches the races”, adds the son of the two-time world rally champion (1990 and 1992), who has had a wonderful fit in a team that always monopolizes the spotlight, whether things are going well, as if not. “With Ferrari, you are in charge of carrying the brand of Il Cavallino, with what that represents. You have a whole country behind you, and it’s as if you were playing for the national team”, Sainz underlines.

In 2021, the regularity of the man from Madrid earned him to finish fifth in the statistics, ahead of his neighbor (seventh), although there was only a 4.5-point difference between the two. In the two tests held to date, Leclerc has been faster – in both cases he started and finished ahead. In the eyes of the competition, that difference that the stopwatch shows plays in favor of Ferrari. “From the winter training sessions it was already seen that Carlos lost about three tenths per lap [respecto de Leclerc]. And that is a disadvantage for us because we believed that the two [pilotos de Ferrari] they would deduct points from each other,” says Helmut Marko, one of Red Bull’s most senior executives.

