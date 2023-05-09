When the European Union announced the exemption against synthetic fuels from the halt to the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines starting from 2035, the producers of supercars and hypercars have especially rejoiced, who are indeed facing the electric transition like the rest of the sector but are doing it in a more thoughtful way, aware of the difficulties that will present themselves in front of him.

Vigna on e-fuels

A thought also shared by Benedetto Vigna, the CEO of Ferrariwho reiterated how the Prancing Horse brand could continue to sell internal combustion cars even after 2035. “ICE technology still has a lot to give – explained Vigna on the occasion of the Future of the Car summit organized by the Financial Times in London, saying he was surprised at the timing linked to the discussion on synthetic fuels and biofuels – The debate we witnessed a few weeks ago about the adoption of e-fuels I thought would happen in 2025 or 2026. Instead it took place two years earlier. And this is very positive for us because we can continue to run a thermal sports car on carbon neutral fuel, since it takes CO2 from the atmosphere and combines it with other things. It is a reinforcement of our strategy, if you will”.

Multi-technology strategy

“The European Union’s approval of the exemption of e-fuel it’s been very, very good for us, and for the world I think, because it gives birth to a technology that still has a long way to go. There are many things that can be done in terms of efficiency, in terms of emissions – continued Vigna, making it known that there is also the option of investing in completely new engines on the table – So let’s say that we, as a company, will continue to stick to our strategy, which involves investing in ICE technology, but also in the hybrid and in the electric one“.

First EV in 2025

The number one of the Maranello car manufacturer reiterated that his objectives do not change, neither in terms of decarbonisation of production nor in terms of electrification of the range: the CO2 emissions neutrality target must be achieved by 2030, also thanks to the contribution of the first 100% electric model that Ferrari will introduce in 2025. “The component supply lines have been traced – concluded the Ferrari number one speaking of the first EV – On the other hand, today we are in 2023, and 2025 is tomorrow…”.