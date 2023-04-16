Third time for the number 50 with Nicklas Nielsen, fourth for the other red, number 51, with James Calado. Former Red Bull Brendon Hartley puts the GR010 number 8 on pole. Sunday starts at 1pm Italian time

Mario Salvini





@

cheballeblog

Well done NIELSEN — The Ferrari 499P Hypercars will start from the second row at the 6 Hours of Portimao. In qualifying 3rd time for the n.50 (Nicklas Nielsen), 4th for the 51 (James Calado). In front of the two Toyotas: the n.8 (Brendon Hartley) in front of the 7 (Kamui Kobayashi). The Dane Nielsen, who will share the number 50 with Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina in the race (they finished on the podium in third place on their debut at Sebring) remained 1″425 behind Hartley’s Toyota. While Calado is 1″752 behind, with he on the 51 there will be Alessandro Pier Guidi and Antonio Giovinazzi. See also F3 | Test for 4 girls in Mangy Cours at the end of September

Peugeot and CADILLAC — In the third row Porsche number 6 (Kévin Estre), with Peugeot number 94 (Nico Mueller). In fourth place the other Porsche, number 5, with Frédéric Makowiecki, and Richard Westbrook’s Cadillac #2.

Nielsen — Satisfied Nielsen. “It was a good qualifying – he said – I’m happy with the lap I completed, obviously we would have preferred to be closer than Toyota, but we did everything possible. In any case, we are satisfied with our 499 and now let’s look at the race tomorrow: it will be very long, but we’ll start from a good position”.

Calado — “We could have expressed more potential than what we demonstrated in qualifying. After the third free practice session there was a change in the overall balance of the car, which was especially evident in the first corner and in the main braking areas, phases in which I missed the chance to do a good lap on the first go when the tires were still fresh.” See also Dakar | Here are all the Italians at the start in the 2023 edition

ON TV — Sunday the start at 13 Italian, live TV on Sky, Now and Eurosport.