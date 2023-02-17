It will be a month of March full of appointments for the Ferrari. If the first Grand Prix of the 2023 F1 season will be staged in Bahrain on 5 March in which the Scuderia di Maranello will participate with the SF-23 that enchanted at Fiorano last Tuesday at Fiorano at the presentation. It will obviously be a Sunday awaited with great trepidation, the ‘première’ of Frederic Vasseur at the helm of the Prancing Horse wall. The highest offices of Ferrari – the president John Elkann and the managing director Benedetto Vigna – have bet a lot on the French manager, who has already put his hands down underlining that whatever result Sakhir will get will not change the men’s season in red.

A year ago in Bahrain there was even a brace with Charles Leclerc ahead of Carlos Sainz, a red dawn that set, however, prematurely in the championship due to the reliability of the power unit. But speaking of sunrises, sunsets and reliability in March there is another appointment which is certainly marked in red on the agenda of President John Elkann and it is that of Friday 17 March when sebring Florida will host the Mille Miglia, the first of the seven rounds of the 2023 Endurance World Championship.

In fact, this year, in the WEC, Ferrari is once again the protagonist in the main class, the Hypercar, which sees two Ferraris entered 499p. The prototype born from the genius of Ferdinando Cannizzo will try to interrupt the dominance of Toyota, which in 2022 had Alpine, Peugeot and Glickenhaus as opponents. In addition to Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac will also be making their debut in the premier class of the WEC, both of which have already made their debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

The 499P (which will be crewed by top-level crews made up of Antonio Giovinazzi-Alessandro Pier Guidi-James Calado and Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen) instead clocked up kilometers non-stop during the winter especially in Portimao and Sebring. Molina said he is convinced that Ferrari will be able to go hunting for the big target in June at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Antonio Coletta, manager of GT Ferrari activities, underlined that the tests allowed the Prancing Horse technicians to intervene immediately on some problems that emerged in a car born by taking risks. In a month at Sebring, the 499P will take its first real exam after a long preparation process officially announced on February 24, 2021.