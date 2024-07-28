Road tests continue for the new Ferrari hypercar. The car that will be the natural heir of LaFerrari is in development with prototypes expertly covered by the classic camouflage film that are wandering around Maranello with different configurations. The name of the new model of the Prancing Horse is not yet known, currently known as Ferrari F250, the project code that has been linked to this car but certainly the name will be different.

Active aerodynamics

We were talking about different configurations because over the months the mules of the new Prancing Horse hypercar have been spotted both with a very generous rear wing and without, which suggests that there could also be more extreme variants perhaps designed only for the track. What is certain is that this model will be the result of a very careful aerodynamic study to push performance to the maximum in any context, with active solutions and many connections with the 499P that dominated Le Mans for two consecutive years.

The new Ferrari hypercar with the V6

Another indication that is not yet confirmed but seems likely is the use of the V6 instead of the V12 as an engine. The engineers from Maranello could in fact opt ​​for the new hybrid fractionation, which debuted on the 296 range, squeezing this unit well beyond the current limit of 830 HP, probably at least up to 1,000 HP. There will be extensive use of composite materials to find the best solution in terms of lightness. According to the latest rumors, the new Ferrari 250 will be built in only 600 units, plus a hundred other cars for the Spider / Aperta variants or options only for the track. The price should be around 2 million euros even if it seems almost obvious that they have already been all assigned. The debut of the new Ferrari hypercar should take place between the end of 2024 and the first months of 2025.