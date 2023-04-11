New sightings on the road for Ferrari’s new road-going hypercar, which will arrive between 2024 and 2025. The Cavallino’s very high performance car was engaged in some road tests around the Maranello factory, with the prototype with the traditional camouflage livery being been photographed and filmed outside the gates of the Modena factory.

Ferrari hypercar, some details

Although completely covered, this Ferrari already shows some peculiar elements, such as the very generous wing at the rear or the sides which present aerodynamic solutions designed to convey the air flows towards the rear. The appendices are also present in other parts of the bodywork, such as the part behind the windows and behind the front wheel arch. In the queue also found two terminals integrated above the speaker.

The engine

Not many details relating to this model are known, but we do know that it will be powered by a hybrid propulsion group, as evidenced by the warning stickers evident both on the front and on the left side of the car: according to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops, which in the past weeks mentioned a slide that emerged during the presentation of Ferrari’s future business plan last year, the new hypercar from the Maranello house will be powered by a sort of turbocharged engine with technology inherited from both Formula 1 and the Le Mans Hypercar programme, clearly coupled to some type of electrification.

Not just the V12

It is unlikely that the new model will mount a V12 engine, with this engine which could instead be used on the car that will carry on the legacy of the 812. More likely, however, that the new Ferrari hypercar will mount a V6 or a V8 engine which, thanks to the electrified architecture, could arrive at producing a total power of 1,000 HP similar to what is proposed on the SF90 Stradale. However, we will have to wait a long time to understand what the new high-performance Red will be like.