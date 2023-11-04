Runs electrification in the house Ferrari, where sales of hybrid models surpass those powered by traditional V8s or V12s for the first time. This is what emerges from the data for the third quarter of 2023 disclosed by Maranello, which shows a 51% of deliveries for the Prancing Horse plug-ins in the last three months. The range takes center stage Ferrari 296, available in the Gtb, Gts variants, as well as the confirmation of excellent levels of the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider. The drop in the F8 Spider weighs on the thermals, but it should soon be compensated by 812 Competition A and from Thoroughbred, in parallel with the deliveries of Daytona SP3.