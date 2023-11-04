Ferrari Quarterly, in the last three months the hybrids from Maranello have put the arrow on the thermals
Runs electrification in the house Ferrari, where sales of hybrid models surpass those powered by traditional V8s or V12s for the first time. This is what emerges from the data for the third quarter of 2023 disclosed by Maranello, which shows a 51% of deliveries for the Prancing Horse plug-ins in the last three months. The range takes center stage Ferrari 296, available in the Gtb, Gts variants, as well as the confirmation of excellent levels of the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider. The drop in the F8 Spider weighs on the thermals, but it should soon be compensated by 812 Competition A and from Thoroughbred, in parallel with the deliveries of Daytona SP3.
record quarter
In the third quarter of 2023, Ferrari delivered a total of 3,459 units, an increase of 271 compared to 2022. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) recorded a +8.3%, the Americas increased by 21.1%, mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan instead decreased by 36%. The data from the Apac area are substantially stable (+2%). The comment from Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna: “Another record quarter, with profit growth driven by an even richer mix and the continued appeal of customizations, which lead us to increase the year-end guidance. The order book remains stable at the highest levels reflecting strong demand across all geographies, spanning the entirety of 2025.” On the sidelines, Ferrari has formalized the renewal of the multi-year partnership with Puma, which it will become premium partners starting next year to continue supplying its sports and racing apparel.
