Hungary, for the Ferrari, will represent almost the last resort in a world-wide key. If Charles Leclerc gives a convincing answer to Max Verstappen at the Hungaroring, recovering even more than seven points (the gap between the first and second classified), Maranello’s comeback to Milton Keynes’s team will be almost impossible. Ferrari must absolutely take advantage of the favorable conformation of the Mogyorod track, where the Scuderia has won seven times out of 36 events, going to pole position on eight occasions. The difficulty of seeing some overtaking could help the Red to take home a double win both in qualifying and in the race. Easy to say, much harder to do.

According to Diego Iovernoresponsible for the operations of the car, “Hungaroring is a slow circuit, one of those where it is more difficult to overtake, such as Monaco and Singapore, and where you typically choose to use all available downforce to optimize cornering. The track is short and the characteristics of the curves and asphalt make it challenging for the tires, also for the choice that Pirelli has made – C2, C3 and C4 – as well as for the temperatures that are normally recorded. For this reason, although overtaking is not easy, in the race, a single tire change is usually not enough“, These are his words to the Ferrari channels. “From a temperature point of view, Hungaroring is potentially more difficult than France. There are far fewer straights, where the parts of the car that need it can be hit by the maximum possible flow of air. Of course, since it is not a track with a high average power per lap, the energy to be dissipated is less but it is still an exercise that is not taken for granted. It will therefore be important to choose the optimal cooling levels for reliability and performance. The thermal management of the tires will also be very important in the event of full sun on the asphalt“.